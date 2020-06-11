Andrew F. White
Salisbury - Andrew F. White, 85, of Salisbury passed away Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at Wicomico Nursing Home. He was the son of the late Weldon and Lillian White.
He was the manager of the Colonial Store, manager of Rite Aide in the old mall, owned A&E IGA in Cambridge, MD, and retired from Snyder's of Hanover. He was a life-time member of the Salisbury Masonic Lodge and was a 32nd degree Mason. He was a member of Jerusalem United Methodist Church.
He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Elizabeth "Libby" White; two sons, Rex Andrew White, Sr. and his wife Patricia and Andy White and his wife Michelle; four grandchildren, Rex Andrew White, Jr., Duane White, Tonya Thomas, and Andrew White; seven great-grandchildren; brothers, Tom, Allen, Bruce, and Clifford; sisters, Norma Lee, Mary, and Louise, special brother-in-law, Raymond Godwin; and several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by sisters, Charlotte, Jean, and Lillian Mae.
A private graveside service will be held in Downing's Cemetery in Oak Hall, Virginia. Rev. Paul Holland will officiate.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Jerusalem United Methodist Church Building Fund, PO Box 114, Parsonsburg, MD 21849.
Published in The Daily Times from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.