Andrew H. Butt
Deal Island - - Andrew H. Butt, 91, of here passed away on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury, MD.
Born on February 16, 1929, he was the son of the late Simon G. and Wilhelmina (Dorzbacher) Butt, Sr.
Andy was raised on a produce and cattle farm in Perry Hall, MD - Baltimore County. After leaving the farm he worked for Lockheed Martin Aircraft for 22 years as a Production Supervisor. He left Lockheed Martin and became a private contractor in the black top business for 5 years. He retired after 15 years of working for Baltimore County Parks and Recreation where he was a groundskeeper at Diamond Ridge Golf Course. After retirement, he and his wife Bonnie enjoyed their retirement on Deal Island. He was President of St. Joseph Holy Name, a member of Deal Island/Chance Lions Club and Deal Island Volunteer Fire Dept. Andy was an animal lover and enjoyed camping.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Simon G. Butt, Jr, William Butt, Edward Butt, and Elizabeth Lee.
Andy is survived by his wife of 71 years, Bonnie Butt of Deal Island, daughter Sharon Lessig, with whom he had a deep love for, grandchildren Aaron Lessig, and his wife Tammy, Heather Dyckman and her husband Eric, great-grandchildren, Madison Lessig, Mason Dyckman, and Kendra Dyckman.
Interment will be private at a later date for family.
