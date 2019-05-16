|
|
Andrew "Andy" P. Andersen
Myrtle Beach, SC - Andrew "Andy" P. Andersen, 78, passed away May 11, 2019 at home surrounded by his loving family. Andy was born in Braintree, MA, February 22, 1941 to parents Arthur and Evelyn Andersen (now deceased).
Andy loved working and NASCAR Racing, attending most of the competition race tracks in the U.S. He was a mathematical child prodigy, attending Thayer Academy and Worcester Polytechnic Institute. He was a civil engineer known for paying close attention to detail and able to correct drafting details to complicated building plans. Andy was well respected by others, wearing his wisdom lightly. He had the privilege of working on building projects all over the U.S. and the World.
Andy retired in 2018 after over 50 years of working in the construction industry. He was a devoted husband and father and will be missed by his booming "Good Morning" to everyone he met.
He is survived by his wife Trudy, always referred to as "My Love"; his son, Brandon and his wife, Vannie of Acworth, GA; sister and brother-in-law, Brenda & Don Messick of Delmar, DE; niece Colleen Kirby of Delmar, DE; best friend, Carroll Townsend of Myrtle Beach, SC; two loving, loyal companions, Dempsey and Mitchell. Andy is also predeceased by his wife's mother, Maria Mitchell and two brothers-in-law, John and Ed Mitchell.
By Andy's request, a private celebration of his life will be held at a later date. An online guestbook is available at www.myrtlebeachfh.com.
Published in The Daily Times on May 16, 2019