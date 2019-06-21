Services
Bishop-Hastings Funeral Home - Selbyville
19 South Main St. P.O. Box Box 267
Selbyville, DE 19975
(302) 436-8421
Andrew Benson
Calling hours
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
Funeral service
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
Andrew T. Benson Obituary
Andrew T. Benson

Bishopville - Andrew T. Benson, age 35, of Bishopville died Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at Beebe Medical Center in Lewes. He was born in Salisbury and was the son of Glenn and Debbie Benson of Bishopville and Annette (Vickers) Scorah of Selbyville.

Andy was a farmer and worked with his father and brother on the family farm.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife, Sarah L. Benson of Bishopville; two daughters, Taylor and McKenna of Bishopville; two brothers, Brian Benson (Rebecca), Jordan Scorah and a sister, Wendy Shirk (DJ).

A funeral service will be held at 2pm on Sunday, June 23 at Bishop-Hastings Funeral Home in Selbyville with Rev. Paul Sherwood officiating. Friends may call an hour before the service. Burial will be in the Bishopville Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the .

Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bishophastingsfh.com
Published in The Daily Times on June 21, 2019
