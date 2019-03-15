Services
Bishop-Hastings Funeral Home - Selbyville
19 South Main St. P.O. Box Box 267
Selbyville, DE 19975
(302) 436-8421
Anita Reeves

Bishopville - Anita Reeves, age 89, of Bishopville died Saturday, March 9, 2019 at home. She was born in Orange, NJ and was the daughter of the late Edward D. and Dorris (Pollock) Honour.

Anita was a member of Wilson United Methodist Church in Bishopville.

She is survived by a brother, Richard C. Honour of Kenmore, WA.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Chester A. Reeves in 2015.

Donations in her memory may be made to Wilson United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 375, Bishopville, MD 21813.

Services will be private.

Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bishophastingsfh.com
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 15, 2019
