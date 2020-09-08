Anita Williams Robertson
Salisbury - Passed on Saturday, September 5, 2020 peacefully in her sleep. Beloved daughter of the late Elmer E. Williams and Anna H. Williams of Salisbury, MD. She was a dedicated educator and spent her entire career employed by the Wicomico County Board of Education. She is survived by her two brothers, Phil Williams of Hebron, MD, and Gregg Williams of Hebron, MD; her two sons, Jacob Robertson of Gaithersburg, MD and Joshua Robertson of Salisbury, MD; and her two grandchildren, Shannon Robertson and Chase Robertson, of Dale City, VA. She is also survived by numerous extended family members and friends. She was loved and will be missed by all. In accordance with her wishes, there will be no funeral. Those who wish to honor her memory can make a contribution to the National Eating Disorders Association. Share condolences at www.Hollowayfh.com