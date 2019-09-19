|
|
Ann C. Adkins
Delmar - Ann C. Adkins, 87, of Delmar passed away at her home on Saturday, September 14, 2019.
She was born on March 2, 1932 in Chester, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Charles and Laura (Richards) Casson.
Ann graduated from Delmar High School with the class of 1950, where she served as co-captain of the basketball team and was involved in many other activities. She was very active in the Delmar community and was a member of St. Stephen's Methodist Church in Delmar where she was active with the M.Y.F. and taught Sunday school, was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star and served several terms on the Delmar Town Council. Ann loved the beach and cherished many fond memories of spending time at the beach home in Ocean City. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, sister and friend to many. Ann's family would like to express their gratitude for the care and compassion given to her in her last days by the staff of Seasons Hospice.
She is survived by her son, Lee Adkins and his wife Sandra of Delmar; a close family friend who was like a son to her, William Dunlap of Delmar; and 5 nieces and nephews, 8 great nieces and nephews and 10 great-great nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert L. Adkins, Sr.; and sisters, Reba Chance and Mildred DeShullo.
A graveside service will be held at 1:00 PM on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at St. Stephens Cemetery in Delmar. The Reverend Phyllis Walton will officiate.
Memorial contributions made me made in her memory to help pancreatic cancer research by visiting https://www.cancerresearch.org.
Arrangements are in the care of Short Funeral Home in Delmar. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.shortfh.com.
Published in The Daily Times on Sept. 19, 2019