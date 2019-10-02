|
Ann Handy
Bloxom - Ann Handy, 82, of Bloxom, departed this life on Friday, September 20, 2019 at the Sentara Leigh Hospital in Virginia Beach, Virginia.
Born in Bloxom, Virginia, Ann was the daughter of the late John and Nellie White Handy. She was employed by the Accomack County Nursing Home in the environmental department.
Funeral services were held at Macedonia Baptist Church, Bloxom, with Rev. Tamela P. Wise officiating. Interment was in the church cemetery.
Ann leaves to cherish her fond memories: six daughters, Shirley Lilliston, Viola Williams, Vana Dennis, Mae Davis, Sadra Bailey, and Bonnie Hinmon; three sons, Larry Handy, Henry Handy and Donnie Ayres; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends.
Published in The Daily Times on Oct. 2, 2019