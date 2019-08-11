|
Ann I. Bunting
Henderson, MD - Ann Irene Bunting, age 74, died on Wednesday, August 7th, 2019 at her home. Born in Oswego, NY, she was the daughter of the late Louis and Myrtle Hubbard Worden. She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Bunting, Sr, and two sons Richard and Wendall Witt. She is survived by her son Robert Witt and his wife Roxanne of Cordova, MD. There are two grandchildren, Amber Lynn and Charlotte Ann Witt. Also surviving are her step children, Mark Bunting of Newark, MD, William Bunting and his wife Donna of Tweed, Canada, Donald Bunting, Jr. and his wife Tracy of Georgetown, DE, Sherry Adkins and her husband Jeff of Salisbury, Susan Riley of Newark, MD, and Kim Bunting of Berlin.
Mrs. Bunting had worked as a laundress for William Hill Manor Nursing Home. After retiring from there she worked at Walmart. When she wasn't working, she enjoyed gardening, and being with her husband and her extended family. An animal lover, she was also preceded in death by her devoted dogs.
A funeral service will be held for her and her husband Donald on Tuesday, August 13th at 11:00 AM at the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin. Friends may call from 9:00 until 11:00 AM. Pastor John Oltman will officiate. Interment will follow in Riverside Cemetery near Berlin. In lieu of flowers, a donation in their memory may be made to: , 1315 Mt. Hermon Rd., Salisbury, MD 21804 Letters of condolence may be sent via: www.burbagefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Times on Aug. 11, 2019