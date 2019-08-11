Services
Burbage Funeral Home - Berlin
108 William Street
Berlin, MD 21811
(410) 641-2111
For more information about
Ann Bunting
View Funeral Home Obituary
Calling hours
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Burbage Funeral Home - Berlin
108 William Street
Berlin, MD 21811
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Burbage Funeral Home - Berlin
108 William Street
Berlin, MD 21811
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ann Bunting
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ann I. Bunting

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ann I. Bunting Obituary
Ann I. Bunting

Henderson, MD - Ann Irene Bunting, age 74, died on Wednesday, August 7th, 2019 at her home. Born in Oswego, NY, she was the daughter of the late Louis and Myrtle Hubbard Worden. She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Bunting, Sr, and two sons Richard and Wendall Witt. She is survived by her son Robert Witt and his wife Roxanne of Cordova, MD. There are two grandchildren, Amber Lynn and Charlotte Ann Witt. Also surviving are her step children, Mark Bunting of Newark, MD, William Bunting and his wife Donna of Tweed, Canada, Donald Bunting, Jr. and his wife Tracy of Georgetown, DE, Sherry Adkins and her husband Jeff of Salisbury, Susan Riley of Newark, MD, and Kim Bunting of Berlin.

Mrs. Bunting had worked as a laundress for William Hill Manor Nursing Home. After retiring from there she worked at Walmart. When she wasn't working, she enjoyed gardening, and being with her husband and her extended family. An animal lover, she was also preceded in death by her devoted dogs.

A funeral service will be held for her and her husband Donald on Tuesday, August 13th at 11:00 AM at the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin. Friends may call from 9:00 until 11:00 AM. Pastor John Oltman will officiate. Interment will follow in Riverside Cemetery near Berlin. In lieu of flowers, a donation in their memory may be made to: , 1315 Mt. Hermon Rd., Salisbury, MD 21804 Letters of condolence may be sent via: www.burbagefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Times on Aug. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ann's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Burbage Funeral Home - Berlin
Download Now