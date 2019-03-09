|
|
Ann J. Banks
Ocean View - Ann J. Banks, age 92, of Ocean View, DE passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at her daughter's home.
Ann was born in Showell, MD on November 1, 1926 daughter of the late Howard and Viola (Rodgers) Jarmon. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister and granny.
Ann was a lifetime member of the Order of Eastern Star and attended Hickory Hill United Methodist Church in Millsboro, DE. She will be remembered for her love of shopping on QVC, her passion for shopping for clothes and shoes and spending time with her family and grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jacob E. Banks, Jr. in 1981; a brother, Jimmy Jarman and four sisters, Eunice Jarman, Doris Hillman, Marie Pruitt and Alice Melson. Ann is survived by a daughter, Hope Vickers and her husband, Elwood of Ocean View, DE; two grandsons, Woody Vickers and his wife, Tanya of Frankford, DE and Todd Vickers and his wife, Kelley of Ocean View, DE and three great grandchildren, Amanda Flores, Caden Vickers and River Vickers. She is also survived by a brother, Howard Jarman and his wife, Sara of Berlin, MD; three sisters, Betty Palmer of Berlin, MD, Ida Cropper of Showell, MD and Ruth Culver of Salisbury, MD; a sister-in-law, Achsah Jarman of Berlin, MD; her canine companion, Reece and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 2 PM on Sunday, March 10, 2019 at the Ocean View Chapel of Melson Funeral Services, 38040 Muddy Neck Rd., Ocean View, DE, where friends and family may call after 1 PM with Pastor Cliff Toomey officiating. Interment will follow at St. George's Cemetery in Clarksville, DE.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions in Ann's name to VITAS Hospice, 30265 Commerce Dr., Suite 202/203, Millsboro, DE 19966.
Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 9, 2019