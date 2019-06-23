|
Ann L. Taylor
Ocean City - Ann L. Taylor, age 78, passed away on Friday, June 21, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Born in Baltimore, she was the daughter of the late Jack and Mildred Old Ruane. She was preceded in death by her husband George Taylor in 2010. Surviving, is her son, Steve Taylor, of Catonsville, Sisters Patricia Rolinson, Kathy DiPietro, Maddy Deitz and brother John Ruane. She was an adored grandmother to Garrett and Colin Taylor.
Mrs. Taylor had worked for the Federal Government before retiring to the shore. She was an auxiliary member of the Ocean City Elks, and loved bingo and playing in her card clubs, as well as trips to the local casinos. But spending time and talking about her grandchildren were the joys of her life.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, June 26th at 2:00 PM at the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin. Friends may call one hour prior to the service. Deacon Charles Weschler will officiate. Interment will be in the Eastern Shore Veteran's Cemetery in Hurlock and will be private for the family. A donation in her memory may be made to: the Friends School of Baltimore to assist future students with affording the Friends Experience https://alumni.friendsbait.org/giving or a check may be sent to: Friends School Development Office at 5114 N. Charles St. 21201 in the memory of Ann Taylor. Letters of condolence may be sent via: www.burbagefuneralhome.com .
Published in The Daily Times on June 23, 2019