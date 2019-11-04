|
|
Ann Livingston Parsons
Ann Livingston Parsons 59 of Salisbury, passed away Thursday October 31,2019 at home surrounded by her family. She was born October 5, 1960 in Salisbury MD to late Helen Livingston Todd and Laird Eugene Todd. She is survived by her three children, Brandon Wayne Parsons, Alexis Ann Parsons and Caylin Nicole Parsons. Four grandchildren Makenzie,Landon,Dylan and Braydon. One sister Susan Donoway and her husband Anthony. Two nieces Katelyn and Corie Elliott, one nephew Christopher Elliott and one great niece Hayden Elizabeth. For the last 30 years Ann worked as a Wicomico county school bus driver. She also owned and operated her own cleaning company Clean Sweep Team for over 25 years. Her hobbies included crafting, reading and spending time with her family and friends. A memorial service will be held Sunday, November 10, 2019 at the Moose Lodge 654 on 833 Snow Hill Rd, Salisbury, MD 21804 from 2:00 to 5:00.PM.
Published in The Daily Times from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019