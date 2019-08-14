|
Ann Marie Biles
Delmar - Ann Marie Biles, 79 of Delmar, DE, went home to be with Jesus on Friday, August 9, 2019 at the Seaford Center in Seaford, DE. Born in Pittsville, she was the daughter of the late Joshua William Donaway and Eunice Augusta White Donaway.
Ann was born in May of 1940 and was a lifetime member of Ayres United Methodist Church in Pittsville. She worked for Armour and Perdue Processing, Maryland Workshop for the Blind as an assistant to the director, owned a poultry farm, was a seamstress for several sewing factories. She was a graduate of Woodridge Secretarial School. She retired in 2001 after 15 years as an administrative assistant at Clark and Sons Raynor Garage Doors in Salisbury. She was a member of the Order of Eastern Star Adah Chapter 5 of Delmar, VFW 2996 Ladies Auxiliary in Powellville where she had been treasurer. She loved reading and sewing. She was known as "mother nature" on citizens band radio. Ann was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed traveling to visit family and her many good friends. Ann was friendly and fun to be with.
She is survived by 5 children: Edward A. Ferro, III (Sally), Carol S. MacDonald-Webb (David), Layton S. Littleton, Jr. (Cynthia), Angela M. McAllister (Bob Kuczma), Judy F. Noehl (Michael), 6 step-children: Wanda, Tammy, Robert, Ruthie, John and Bonnie; 39 grandchildren and 64 great-grandchildren; 3 sisters: Janet Lee Donaway (Gilly Foultz), Mollie A. Arvey and Rosalie E. Palmer (Rollie) and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Albert Biles, Sr., in 2014; and a brother, William E. Donaway.
A funeral service will be held Sunday, August 18, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Holloway Funeral Home with a visitation one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow the service at Pittsville Cemetery. The Rev. James Hitch will officiate.
Contributions may be made in her memory to the Order of Eastern Star Adah Chapter 5, 100 E. State St., Delmar, MD 21875 or the Rock Christian Fellowship Church, 4218 Union Church Rd., Salisbury, MD 21804.
Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, P.A., 501 Snow Hill Rd., Salisbury, MD 21804. Please visit www.hollowayfh.com to express condolences to the family.
Published in The Daily Times on Aug. 14, 2019