Twiford Funeral Home
500 Budleigh Street
Manteo, NC 27954
252-473-2449
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
Ann Marie Todd

Ann Marie Todd
Ann Marie Todd

Frisco, NC - Ann Marie Todd, 57, of Frisco, NC passed away Saturday, May 11, 2019.

She is survived by her parents Dr. Thomas and Mary Jane Todd, sister Beth Midgett (Ted), nephew Todd Midgett, and step-nephews Thad, Aaron, Timothy, and Thomas Midgett. She was preceded in death by her sister, Susan Lee Todd.

A celebration of life beach luau in Hatteras will be announced in the near future with a graveside service at her family graveyard at Todd's Inheritance in Fort Howard, MD.

Twiford Funeral Home, Manteo is assisting the family with arrangements. Read Ann's full obituary and share condolences and memories at www. TwifordFH.com.
Published in The Daily Times on June 6, 2019
