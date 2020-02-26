Services
Hinman Funeral Home
11673 Somerset Ave
Princess Anne, MD 21853
(410) 651-0990
Graveside service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
1:00 PM
St. Andrew's Episcopal Cemetery
Princess Anne, MD
Resources
Ann Rae Erickson


1932 - 2020
Ann Rae Erickson Obituary
Ann Rae Erickson

Pocomoke - Ann Rae Erickson, 87, formerly of Princess Anne, MD, passed away on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at Hartley Hall in Pocomoke, MD.

Born in Baltimore, MD on December 16, 1932, she was the daughter of the late William R. (Ray) and Helen (Wiencke) Timanus.

Ann received her Bachelor's Degree from Johns Hopkins University School of Nursing, CRNA from Johns Hopkins Hospital School of Anesthesia, and a Master's Degree in Education from Villanova University in Villanova, PA. She was a school nurse for Lower Somerset County and was active in nursing for many years. She was a former member of the Somerset County Historical Trust.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert W. Erickson in 1996, Sister H. Jean Martin and her husband, Dr. William F. Martin, Jr.

Ann is survived by her niece and nephew, Susan Martin McEvoy of Leonardtown, MD and Dr. William F. Martin III of Hunt Valley, MD and two great nieces.

A graveside service will be held at 1:00 P.M. Saturday, February 29, 2020 at St. Andrew's Episcopal Cemetery in Princess Anne, MD.

To express condolences to the family, visit www.hinmanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020
