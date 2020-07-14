Anna Ellen Propper
Salisbury - Anna Ellen Propper, 91, of Salisbury, died on Monday, July 13, 2020 at the Berlin Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Born in Salisbury, she was the daughter of late Charles Medford Haddock and Ruth Nancy Horseman Haddock.
She retired in 1993 from the Wicomico Board of Education where she was a media aide and administrative assistant. She assisted with the Senior Center at Mt. Hermon United Methodist Church and then at St. Andrews United Methodist Church. She attended Nelsons Memorial United Methodist in Hebron, MD.
She is survived by three sons, David C. Propper and wife, Donnalee, of Delmar, MD, Dale S. Propper and wife, Marilyn, of Hebron, MD, and Charles D. Propper and wife, Maria, of Green Cove Springs, FL; a daughter, Bonita Faye Propper Layfield of Salisbury; six grandchildren, Kimberley Martini of Delmar, MD, Jonathan Propper of Kennett Square, PA, Matthew Propper, of Hebron, and David Propper, of Salisbury, Samantha Propper and Gabriella Propper, of Green Cove Springs, FL; five great-grandchildren, and three great great-grandchildren; a brother, William Haddock of Bel Air, MD, and a sister, Beverly Lowman and husband, Mervin, of Salisbury, and sister-in-law JoEllen Haddock of Delmar, DE.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald Walter Propper (1975), a sister, Brenda Faye Haddock, and a brother, Philip Ray Haddock.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at 10 a.m. at the Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury with a visitation one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at the Wicomico Memorial Park in Salisbury. Officiating will be Rev. James Riley.
Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, PA, 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804. Please visit www.hollowayfh.com
to express condolences to the family.