Anna Cortese
Graveside service
Thursday, May 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Sunset Memorial Park
Berlin, MD
Berlin - Anna L. Cortese, age 91, of Berlin died Thursday, May 16, 2019 at Coastal Hospice At The Lake in Salisbury. She was born in Berlin and was the daughter of the late Charles Thomas and Achsah (Cathell) Jones.

She had been a secretary for Moore & Pruitt Insurance and Taylor Bank. She was also a member of Buckingham Presbyterian Church in Berlin.

She is survived by two sons, Nicholas A. Cortese Jr. and wife Tana of Berlin and Anthony T. Cortese and wife Mihye of Kaneohe, HI; two brothers, Franklyn Jones and Richard Jones; three sisters, Kathleen Pruitt, Achsah Jarman and Marylan Shockley; two grandchildren, Christina Cortese and Nicole Cortese; many nieces and nephews and great and great great nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Nicholas A. Cortese Sr. in 1980 and three brothers, Edwin, Paul and Dale Jones.

A graveside service will be held at 11am on Thursday, May 23 at Sunset Memorial Park in Berlin.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Buckingham Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 248, Berlin, MD 21811 or Coastal Hospice, P.O. Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21802.

Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bishophastingsfh.com
Published in The Daily Times on May 20, 2019
