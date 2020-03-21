|
Anna Long
Salisbury - Anna Nadine Long passed away on Thursday, March 19, 2020. She was eighty-seven years old. Anna was born in Salisbury, Maryland on July 10, 1932. She loved animals and enjoyed oil painting and gardening.
She was the daughter of the late Anna and Thomas Simms and the sister of the late James Simms. She is survived by her sister, Margaret Wilson; her brother, John Simms; her daughter, Leslie Long; nieces and one nephew, Amie Palenchar, Christina Broyles, Jo Enke and Steven Wilson.
Services will be held in private at a later date.
Memorial donations may be made to Salisbury Art Space, 212 W. Main St, Suite 101, Salisbury, MD 21801 and the Humane Society of Wicomico County, 5130 Citation Dr., Salisbury, MD 21804.
Published in The Daily Times from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020