Anna Louise Kelly Blades
Princess Anne - Anna Louise Kelly Blades peacefully passed away on Wednesday, January 23, 2019, of heart failure complicated by COPD and dementia at Aurora Senior Living at Manokin Manor in Princess Anne, MD, at the age of 91. She is the daughter of Howard and Helen Davis Kelly, and her step-father, John Saren, all predeceased.
She is survived by her husband of 75 years Nolan E. Blades, also a resident of Manokin Manor. She is also survived by her daughter, Betty Blades Vaughn of Marydel, Delaware; a son, William H. Blades (Catherine) of Phoenix, Arizona. Mrs. Blades one surviving brother is Donald P. Kelly (Mary), and one sister, Patricia Saren Christiana (Jerry). Her other brother, Escol Kelly, is also predeceased. Her three grandchildren include Annette Orvis, Stephanie Gough, and William Blades, Jr. She also leaves many loving relatives and friends.
Anna's career included long-time employment with the Ralph & Gaskill's Men's Store, followed as part-owner for Frank Farlow's Men's Store, both of Salisbury. She later retired from the Wicomico County Liquor Board at 80 years old. She and her husband were long-time members of the Allen Memorial Church. She enjoyed her pets, golfing, gardening, camping, antique collecting, travelling, and wearing stylish scarves. In remembrance, donations may be made in her name to Wicomico MAC Senior Center.
A private burial service will be held at a later date.
Published in The Daily Times on Feb. 15, 2019