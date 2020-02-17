|
Anna Mae Cox
Fruitland - Anna Mae Cox, 79, of here passed away Sunday, February 16, 2020 at Delmar Villas in Delmar, MD.
Born in Salisbury on July 24, 1940, she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Pauline (Webster) Taylor. She was a very active member for over 50 years of The Church of God of Prophecy where she first attended on E. College Ave. and then Tilghman Rd. in Salisbury, MD. She and her very special friend, Shirley Daniel did everything together in the church and outside of church. They were the very best of friends. She watched other people's children while hers were growing up. One day, she had up to 20 children and decided to do home care. She had great clients whom she loved and they loved her, especially Mr. Ralph Welch and Mrs. E.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 41 years, John H. Cox, Sr., son John H. Cox, Jr., Brother Teddy Taylor and a foster son, Mike Hill.
She is survived by her children, Bill Cox, and Mary Anne Wallace ("Tubby") and her husband Johnny, grandchildren, Brian Wallace (Ashleigh), Julie Rhodes, and Mandy Stofer, great-grandchildren, Keith Wallace, David Wallace, John Roberts, Ava Rhodes, and K.J. Rhodes, brothers, Robert Taylor (Terri), Phil Miles (Linda), Mike Miles, and Rudy Taylor, sisters Brenda Drewer (Earl) and Joan Taylor, several nieces and nephews, and very special friends, Shirley McDaniel and her family, Dallas and Virginia and their family, and Joel and Nell Houston.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 P.M. Friday, February 21, 2019 at The Church of God of Prophecy on Tilgman Rd. in Salisbury, MD. Rev. Jason Miltz will officiate. Interment will follow in Parsons Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Coastal Hospice, P.O. Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21802
Published in The Daily Times from Feb. 17 to Feb. 19, 2020