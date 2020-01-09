|
Anna Mae Smith
Salisbury - Anna Mae Smith, 91, of Salisbury went to be with the Lord on Sunday, January 5, 2020 at Coastal Hospice At The Lake in Salisbury. Born on January 30, 1928 in Princess Anne, she was the youngest of nine children to the late Joseph Ent and Libby Kirwin Ent.
In her earlier years, Anna Mae worked at Dulaney's in Fruitland and Shoreland Freezers in Salisbury, and in the laundry room at the Salisbury Nursing Home. She also worked for several years in housekeeping at the George Washington Motel in Fruitland until her health declined. She was a faithful member of Faith Community Church in Salisbury.
She was a very special and loving mother to all her children and a great grandmother to her grandchildren. She loved sending cards for all occasions to her family and friends. Anna Mae was always so thoughtful and appreciative in all she did for others and for all that she received. She also enjoyed doing "Search A Word" each and every day.
Our lives were so blessed and touched by our own "Special Angel" and now Heaven has a brand "New Angel" this day that will always live forever in all of our hearts.
She is survived by two daughters, Norma Ruark of Salisbury and Barbara Steininger (George) of Salisbury; a son, Stanley J. Smith, Jr. of Salisbury; five grandchildren, two great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews; a daughter in law, Sandy Smith of Salisbury; a sister in law, Emily Ent of Princess Anne; her "Special Church Family" and her "Special Friends"; and her special dog, "Woody".
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Stanley J. Smith, Sr; two daughters, Frances Smith and Bonnie Pittas; a son, James Smith; four brothers, John Ent, James Ent "Boozie", Porter Ent, and Charles Ent "Dizzy"; and four sisters, Sarah Revelle, Tealie Watson, Pauline Nichols, and Josephine Tingle.
Anna Mae requested that her body be donated to the Maryland Anatomy Board of Science so others in need could receive the "Gift of Life" from her.
Memorial services will be held at a later date by the family.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to Faith Community Church, 219 N. Division St., Salisbury, MD 21801.
Published in The Daily Times from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020