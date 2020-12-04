1/1
Anna Mae Ward
Anna Mae Ward

Exmore - Anna Mae Tarr Ward, 92, wife of the late Elmer R. "Toad" Ward and a resident of Exmore, VA, passed away Saturday, November 28, 2020, at The Citadel of Nassawadox. A native of Girdletree, MD, she was the daughter of the late Alfred T. Tarr and the late Janie Kilmon Tarr. She was a retired manager for Silco in Exmore.

She is survived by her daughter, Joan Kelley Bailey of Exmore; two grandchildren, Ann Marie Kelley and Robin Vonhollen; seven great-grandchildren, Darien Kelley, Kristen Kelley, Gary Kelley III, Richard Riddle, Kelley Riddle, Hunter Smith and J.R. Bishop; and five great-great grandchildren, Hunter Bishop, Chelsea Bishop, Aurora Riddle, Elizabeth Riddle, and Evelyn Ballas. Anna Mae was predeceased by two sons, Randy Ward and Gary H. Kelley, Sr., a grandson, Gary H. Kelly, Jr. and a son-in-law, Jimmy Bailey.

A graveside service was held Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at 2:00PM at Belle Haven Cemetery with Reverend Mary Jimenez officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bloxom Community Church of the Nazarene, 26217 Mitchell Rd, Bloxom, VA 23308.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doughtyfuneralhome.com

Arrangements were made by Doughty Funeral Home in Exmore, Virginia.




Published in Eastern Shore News from Dec. 4 to Dec. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Doughty Funeral Home - Exmore
3117 Main St
Exmore, VA 23350
(757) 442-6362
