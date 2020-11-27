Anna Morris
Salisbury - Anna Marcus Morris, 91, of Salisbury, died on Monday, November 23, 2020 at Mallard Landing.
Born on February 1, 1929, in Absecon NJ, she was the daughter of the late William Moylan and Ella Thompson Moylan.
Anna was retired from Sears in northern Virginia after many years of service in many areas of the store.
Anna was a devout Catholic and was a faithful member of St. Francis de Sales Church in Salisbury. Her faith was very important to her.
Anna married Kenneth Marcus in 1948 in Arlington VA. Mr. Marcus passed away in 1978. Anna and Kenneth had one daughter, Diane Theresa Dillon, who survives along with her husband, Charles "Barney" Dillon in State College PA. Diane and her mother had a very special and loving mother daughter relationship.
In 1979 Anna married John T. Morris Sr of Falls Church VA. They retired to Ocean Pines in 1982, then moved to Salisbury in 1995. Mr. Morris died in November 2017. Surviving from that marriage are Anna's step children John T. Morris Jr and Phyllis Ann Love. Another step child from that marriage is the late Tommie Sue Kittrell. Also surviving are seven step grandchildren and eleven step great-grandchildren.
Anna loved the holidays, especially Christmas and Easter. She loved to cook; her crab cakes were the gold standard. She loved her family and many friends, especially her Mallard Landing family. Anna was active in the Women's Auxiliary and spent many hours of volunteer work at the hospital. Anna was a very caring and giving person.
The family would like to thank her many special caregivers who cared for Anna during her last months. A special thanks goes out to an angel, Trauffine Purnell, whom Anna referred to lovingly as "T". Also, a special thanks goes out to the staff at Mallard Landing who was so attentive and loving to Anna.
There will be no funeral Mass. Anna's daughter, Diane, is planning a funeral Mass for spring 2021 in State College PA.
Memorial donations may be sent to Coastal Hospice, P. O. Box 1733, Salisbury MD 21802.
Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home PA, 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804. Please visit www.hollowayfh.com
to send condolences to the family.