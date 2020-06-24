Anna Neimiller
Ocean City - Anna Marie (Reed) Neimiller of Ocean City (87) passed away peacefully on June 19, 2020. Anna was born November 29, 1932 in Baltimore City, MD. She was the daughter of Raymond and Flora (Dell) Reed and sister of Raymond Reed. On January 27, 1951, she married Bill Neimiller. They lived in Gulf Port, MS, Denver, CO and Tucson, AZ while Bill served in the Air Force. They lived in Baltimore Co., Harford Co. and Fredericksburg, VA before retiring in Ocean City. She worked in various office and retail establishments. She taught Sunday school and was a den mother for the Cub Scouts. She enjoyed traveling, reading and volunteering at church, especially the Fellowship Committee and Peach Festival. She was a member of The Red Hats for many years. She enjoyed her summers at the beach with her children and grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband of 69 years, William Neimiller, brother, Raymond Reed, daughter, Cindy Silvestri (Vincent) and son, William Neimiller (Donna). She is also survived by six grandchildren, Brian Silvestri (Jennifer), Michael Silvestri, Julie Shaffer (Stephen), Gregory, Jason and Christine Neimiller and three great-grandchildren, Olivia and Emilia Silvestri and Eliana Shaffer and many nieces and nephews.
She was a loyal member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church since 1987. Per her wishes, she was cremated and a memorial service will be held at a later date.
In Lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made to St. Peter's Lutheran Church, Ocean City, MD.
Arrangements are in the care of the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin, Maryland. Condolences may be shared with the family via: www.burbagefuneralhome.com.
Ocean City - Anna Marie (Reed) Neimiller of Ocean City (87) passed away peacefully on June 19, 2020. Anna was born November 29, 1932 in Baltimore City, MD. She was the daughter of Raymond and Flora (Dell) Reed and sister of Raymond Reed. On January 27, 1951, she married Bill Neimiller. They lived in Gulf Port, MS, Denver, CO and Tucson, AZ while Bill served in the Air Force. They lived in Baltimore Co., Harford Co. and Fredericksburg, VA before retiring in Ocean City. She worked in various office and retail establishments. She taught Sunday school and was a den mother for the Cub Scouts. She enjoyed traveling, reading and volunteering at church, especially the Fellowship Committee and Peach Festival. She was a member of The Red Hats for many years. She enjoyed her summers at the beach with her children and grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband of 69 years, William Neimiller, brother, Raymond Reed, daughter, Cindy Silvestri (Vincent) and son, William Neimiller (Donna). She is also survived by six grandchildren, Brian Silvestri (Jennifer), Michael Silvestri, Julie Shaffer (Stephen), Gregory, Jason and Christine Neimiller and three great-grandchildren, Olivia and Emilia Silvestri and Eliana Shaffer and many nieces and nephews.
She was a loyal member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church since 1987. Per her wishes, she was cremated and a memorial service will be held at a later date.
In Lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made to St. Peter's Lutheran Church, Ocean City, MD.
Arrangements are in the care of the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin, Maryland. Condolences may be shared with the family via: www.burbagefuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times from Jun. 24 to Jun. 28, 2020.