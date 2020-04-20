|
|
Anne M. Lewis
Bishopville - Anne Massey Latchum Lewis, age 77, passed away on Friday April 17, 2020. Born in Berlin Maryland on May 18, 1942, she was the daughter of the late George and Myrtle Massey Latchum. She was preceded in death by her husband, George Elmer Lewis in 2016, sister Sara Lee Ullrich, and brother George Jeffrey Latchum. She is survived by her sons George Bradley Lewis of Bishopville MD., Charles Douglas Lewis and his wife Jennifer of Willards, Roland Krisman Lewis, of Salisbury MD., and daughter, Tina Hudson of Bishopville MD. There are four grandchildren, Kevin Wayne Hudson, Matthew Lewis, Hannah Lewis, Mason Lewis, and two great-grandchildren, Christine Hudson and Joseph Gravenor, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Anne graduated from Stephen Decatur High School, the class of 1960. She had worked as a cashier for many years at the A&P grocery store, and continued working for them after the name changed to Super Fresh. She loved gardening, being with her family, and visiting Ocracoke Island in North Carolina.
A cremation followed her death and services were private for the family. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Donations may be made in her memory to Saint Jude's Children's Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis TN. 38105: Coastal Hospice, PO Box 1733, Salisbury MD 21802: and Worcester County Animal Shelter, PO Box 48, Berlin MD., 21811. Letters of condolence may be sent via: www.burbagefuneralhome.com . Arrangements are in the care of The Burbage Funeral Home, Berlin MD.
Published in The Daily Times from Apr. 20 to Apr. 22, 2020