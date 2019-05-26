Anne Marie Lawton



Salisbury - Anne Marie MacKay Lawton, 73, of Salisbury, passed away of leukemia on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore. Born on March 5, 1946 in Baltimore, she was the loving wife of Thomas, dedicated mother of Andrew and daughter of the late Archibald Ernest MacKay and Gertrude Healy MacKay.



She was raised in the Baltimore area where she graduated from Notre Dame Preparatory School and later graduated from Baltimore Community College where she studied to become an Occupational Therapist. She began her career in Salisbury and made many friends while passionately serving the needs of her patients at Holly Center and Deer's Head Hospital and also found the time to pursue a degree in Psychology from Salisbury University. After many years of working in Salisbury she followed her calling as an educator developing the Occupational Therapy Assistant program at Delaware Technical and Community College in Georgetown, DE. She was most proud of the many students she impacted over her tenure and their subsequent contributions to the profession. While teaching there she also pursued a master's degree in Health Care Administration from Wilmington University. Anne spent several years in private practice, promoting her profession and was proud to see Wor-Wic Tech develop an Occupational Therapy Assistant program. She was a member of St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, several Occupational Therapy professional associations, and the Philanthropic Educational Organization. She valued her rekindled Notre Dame friendships, bridge club friends and was an avid reader joining her book club friends. She rarely missed any of her sons sporting events.



Anne is survived by her loving husband of 33 years, Thomas Jeffrey Lawton; a son, Andrew MacKay Lawton of Salisbury; a brother, Michael F. MacKay & his wife, Jane of Baltimore and their sons, John & William; a niece, Sarah Mackell; several cousins and her beloved dog "Kirby".



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday May 29 at 10:30 am at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church in Salisbury.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to Joseph House, P.O. Box 1755, Salisbury, MD 21802.



Published in The Daily Times on May 26, 2019