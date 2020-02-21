Services
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
(410) 742-5141
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
11:00 AM
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD
View Map
Anne Teresa Kane


1928 - 2020
Anne Teresa Kane Obituary
Anne Teresa Kane

SALISBURY - Anne Teresa Kane, 91, of Salisbury, died on Thursday, January 30, 2020 peacefully at John B. Parsons Home. Born on August 8, 1928 in Brooklyn, NY, she was the daughter of the late John and Mary Nolan.

Anne is survived by Two Sons, Thomas F. (Sarah Kane) Kane Jr. of Salisbury, MD, Robert (Alison) Kane of Atlanta, GA; Three Daughters, Maryanne (James) Leasure of Coco Beach, FL, Teresa (John) Wheeler of Queen Anne, MD, Patricia Larson of Atlanta, GA; Ten Granddaughters, Meghan (Tristan) Springmeyer, Madeline Kane, Emily Kane, Lauren Leasure, Heather Kane, Bridget Kane, Kristin Wheeler, Shannon Wheeler, Natalie Tucker, Claire Tucker; Four Grandsons, James Leasure, Jr., Shaun (Alison) Leasure, John Wheeler, Jr., Robert Tucker, Jr.; and two great grandchildren

Anne is preceded by her Father, John Nolan, Mother, Mary Nolan, Husband, Thomas F. Kane, Sr., Brother, John Nolan, Jr., Sister, Rita Quinn, Sister, Eileen Munch.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 11am. Visitation will be held Friday, February 28, 2020 from 6pm-8pm. Burial is private at the Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Silver Spring, MD.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Coastal Hospice of Salisbury, MD or to your local .

Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, P.A., 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.hollowayfh.com.
Published in The Daily Times from Feb. 21 to Feb. 26, 2020
