Anne W. Nelson
Crisfield - Anne W. Nelson, 93, of St. Petersburg, Florida and formerly of Crisfield, Maryland, died Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Palm Gardens of Largo Nursing and Rehabilitation in Largo, Florida.
Born in Crisfield March 26, 1927, she was a daughter of the late John and Margaret Bayne Wilson. She was preceded in death by her late husband, Woodrow Wilson Nelson on January 28, 1998.
She was a graduate of Crisfield High School class of 1943 and was a retired secretary in the personnel department of Wallops Flight Facility. She also volunteered 20 years at the Jr. Board restaurant and gift shop at Peninsula Regional Medical Center.
Over the years Anne held memberships at Immanuel United Methodist Church in Crisfield, Mt. Olive United Methodist Church in Westover, Jr. Board of PRMC, and Pocomoke Elks Auxiliary where she was past president. She enjoyed reading, cross word puzzles and gardening.
She is survived by a daughter, Nancy Crosby of Delaware; niece and nephew, Carol Windsor and Scott Maddrix of Baltimore, MD; step-children, Holly Baker of The Villages, FL, Merry White of Pocomoke, MD and Bonita Porter of Westover, MD; grandson, Eric Matthew Liston of St. Petersburg; great-grandson, Nicholas Liston of St. Petersburg; and 6 step-grandchildren, 14 step-great-grandchildren and 3 step-great-great-grandchildren.
In addition she was also preceded in death by a son, George Steve Holland, a sister, Ruth Maddrix, and her late husband, Luke Jett.
A graveside memorial service and urn interment will be Monday, August 17, 2020 at 11:30 AM in Pitts Creek Cemetery in Pocomoke City, MD. The Rev. Harvey Tyler will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Mt. Olive Methodist Church, c/o Kim Earhart, 28828 Revells Neck Road, Westover, MD 21871.
