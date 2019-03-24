|
Annette Gross
Willards - Annette Gross, 56, of Willards passed away Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family. Born July 4, 1962 she was the daughter of Roland White and the late Patricia White.
She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who enjoyed going to the beach. Annette liked listening to Rock and Roll music, having sleep overs with her grandchildren, cooking, and getting her family together for the holidays.
In addition to her father she is survived by her husband of 30 years, William Gross; sons, Eric Blades and his wife Leigh Ann and Sean Scott and his fiancé, Jackie Decker; grandchildren, Addie and Dax; brother, Keith White; sisters, Terry Revel, Rhonda Truitt, and Pam White; and several nieces and nephews.
A private family service will be held this summer which was Annette's favorite time of the year.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in memory of Annette to Coastal Hospice. PO Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21802.
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 24, 2019