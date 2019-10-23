|
|
Annette "Ann" Magee Granger
Pocomoke City - Annette "Ann" Magee Granger, 86, passed away on Sunday, October 20, 2019 surrounded by her children, at her Pocomoke City home. Born on January 3, 1933 in Lacyville, PA, she was the daughter of the late Stewart Magee and Ella Kline.
Growing up she enjoyed ice skating, dancing and was in the 4H Club. Ann graduated from Wyalusing High School, where she had been "Miss Wyalusing". She was one of the first female mail carriers in Pocomoke and retired from the Post Office in 1992. While her sons played Little League Baseball, she was the home plate score keeper. After retiring she thoroughly loved attending her grandchildren's school and church programs and cheering for them at their sports (especially soccer) games.
Her family and many of her children's friends fondly remember eating her fried chicken and her homemade grape jelly and applesauce. During her later years she loved watching the hummingbirds and other birds that visited her bird feeders. She will also be remembered for making sure she got her "Senior Citizen" Coke from McDonalds.
Ann is survived by her children, Nancy (Danny) Miles, Debbie (Doug) Miles, Betty (Greg) Dennis, Charlie Granger, Robert Granger and Tom Granger; four grandchildren, Dana Hansen, Brian Miles, Will Miles, Kelly Miles and seven great grandchildren, Ashley, Ella, Tate, Abby, Owen, Gavin and Brynn.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Grayson Granger; a sister, Lois Robinson, a brother, Dean Magee and one grandson, Wayne Miles.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, October 25, 2019 at 2:00 pm at the Holloway Funeral Home in Pocomoke City. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Pastor Christina Puig-Lugo will officiate. Interment will follow in the Remson United Methodist Church Cemetery in Pocomoke City.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to Coastal Hospice, P.O. Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21802 or the First Baptist Church, 204 Fourth Street, Pocomoke City, MD 21851.
Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, P.A., 107 Vine Street, Pocomoke City, MD 21851. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.hollowayfh.com.
Published in The Daily Times from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019