Visitation
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
9:00 AM
Nativity BVM
30 E. Franklin Street
Media, PA
Service
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
Nativity BVM
30 E. Franklin Street
Media, PA
Rose Valley - Annette Marie Pauls (née Page), a longtime resident of Rose Valley, PA. went to the Lord on Sunday the 9th of June in Stone Mountain, GA at 93 years old.

Born March 21, 1926, in Red Lake Falls, MN, Annette received her nursing degree in St. Cloud. She moved to Portland, OR following nursing school, where she met her husband, Hans. The two married on May 8, 1954 in Portland. They moved to Seattle, WA and soon settled in Pennsylvania with their five children.

In her career, Annette worked as a nurse serving others. She and Hans were endlessly devoted to their family and enjoyed hosting friends to socialize and play bridge games. Upon Hans' passing, she more actively began quilting and participating in bridge groups. She spent long hours in her gardens each year, and her yard was the envy of many. She cherished holidays and gatherings with her large family. Annette is best known, perhaps, for her quilts and chocolate chip cookies.

Annette will be missed by her five children, Larry (Carol), Marty (Debbie), John (Marcia), Joanne (Brad) Stancil, Elizabeth (Mike) Batzler, twelve grandchildren, thirteen great grandchildren, brother Virgil (Marilyn), daughter-in-law Barbara, son-in-law Jim Damon, beloved friends, and dear neighbors. She joins her husband Hans, parents Albert and Wilhelmae (Berry) Page, and siblings Aldea, Lawrence, Jerry, and Bill in heaven.

Services will be held on August 5, 2019. Visitation begins at 9:00 am at Nativity BVM, 30 E. Franklin Street, Media, PA 19063. Services will follow at 10:00 am, with burial at Calvary Cemetery. A reception immediately follows the burial at DiFabio's, 1243 N. Providence Road, Media.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to St. Labre Indian School, Ashland, MT.
Published in The Daily Times from June 23 to July 31, 2019
