Annie Mae Cheers
Princess Anne - Annie Mae Cheers departed this life peacefully on Friday, October 4th at home.
Born October 14, 1948, she was the daughter of the late George Sr. and Elizabeth (Lizzie) Mae Johnson. Annie Mae was educated in the public schools of Somerset County. She was a graduate of Somerset Jr. & Sr. High School. Annie Mae was married to the love of her life, Robert Cheers for 49 years. From this union five children were born. They have five children, Michael (Denise), Barrett (Katrice), Angela, Shannon and Jansun. They also have 15 beautiful grandchildren. Annie also leaves to mourn her loss, four sisters and two brothers.
She was a very proud home day care provided since 2000 and a friend to all she met. She loved to talk and loved to laugh. She is preceded in death by a sister Emma Harris and brother George Johnson, Jr.
Life celebration service will be held Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 at 12 noon with a viewing two hour prior to the service, at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, Princess Anne, MD. To offer condolences visit www.benniesmithfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Times from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019