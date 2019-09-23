Services
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church
Salisbury, MD
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church
Salisbury, MD
1925 - 2019
Salisbury - Anthony J. Corso, 94, of Salisbury, passed away on Friday, September 6, 2019. Born in Queens, New York, he was the son of the late Giacomo "Jack" Corso and Angelina Bongiorno Corso.

"Tony" worked as a mechanic for Dodge for many years in Brooklyn, NY. He was a member of St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, Happy Timers and a former member of the Willards Senior Center. He was a veteran of WWII. He served in the Navy for 3 years also stationed at Naval Air Station in Chincoteague, VA.

Anthony is survived by his son Jack A. Corso & his wife, Joan of FL; two granddaughters, Jennifer Krauss & her husband, Jeffrey and Joanna Yapchanyk & her husband, Robert; and three great-grandchildren, Emily Krauss, Lily & Benjamin Yapchanyk; and several nieces and nephews.

He was also preceded in death by his wife of 73 years, Lucille "Lucy" Corso, his daughter, Carolyn L. Jones, 4 brothers, Joseph, Salvatore "Sam", Peter, & John, and 1 sister, Mary.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, September 26, 2019, 11:00 am at the St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church with a visitation one hour prior to the service. Entombment will follow at Wicomico Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, 535 Riverside Dr., Salisbury, MD 21801 and or Coastal Hospice, P.O. Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21802.

Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, P.A., 501 Snow Hill Rd., Salisbury, MD 21804. Please visit www.hollowayfh.com to send condolences to the family.
Published in The Daily Times on Sept. 23, 2019
