April Anne Wagner
Alexandria - (1953-2020)
April Wagner, age 66, passed, quietly, with family close by her side on March 12, 2020 at her dear sister and brother-in law's home in Alexandria, Virginia. Survived by her mother, June, brothers Wayne and Ralph, sister Betsy, brother-in-law Bruce, sister's-in law, Suzanne and Mary, April was a friend, confidante and loving champion of the family she held so dear. Her four nephews and two nieces looked to April for guidance, support and deep love throughout the many stages of their youth. April passed much too soon after a long battle with the debilitating effects of ALS (Lou Gehrig's Disease).
April led a full and productive life that was defined by executive level excellence in the insurance industry. Growing up in Ridgewood, NJ, she attended and graduated from Dickinson College, Carlisle, PA. in 1975. She began a 45 year career in both personal and commercial lines of insurance that summer with Royal Insurance Company in New York City. Rapidly climbing the management ladder, April mastered many insurance lines in New York City, Los Angeles, Syracuse, Atlanta and Charlotte. When Royal closed operations in Charlotte, April moved to Salisbury where she was hired by Peninsula Insurance as its Vice President of Product Development. It was only after Peninsula was subsumed by parent company Donegal, that April discovered she was stricken with ALS. Even with this life altering and horrific disease, she continued to provide insurance contracting support through early 2020.
April lived her personal life in total support of her large, extended family. Whether it be to host mother, brothers, sisters, nieces or nephews, she opened up her beautiful Salisbury home to all who would come, many times on a very short notice. There was not a holiday, April did not pour her heart and soul into- always being meticulous about giving all she could to make occasions special. She was the poster child of the edict "it is better to give than to receive."
While April loved hosting family in Salisbury, her most favorite days with family were during summer holidays on the other side of the state- at Deep Creek Lake in Swanton. It was here the laughter of good times resonated with family members each year. It was these times which provided lasting and special memories of April for well over a quarter century. She will be sorely missed by all who knew her.
We will remember our beloved daughter, sister, and Aunt April with a memorial service at St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Alexandria, VA at a future time.
Published in The Daily Times from May 5 to May 6, 2020