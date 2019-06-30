|
|
April D. Nelson
Salisbury - April Dawn Nelson, 54, passed away Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at PRMC with her husband holding her hand. Born May 3, 1965 she was the daughter of June North and the late Martin Tyler.
She was a loving wife, mother and friend. She loved her family, friends and cooking. She knew no stranger and loved and helped anyone in need.
She is survived by her husband of 17 years, John Nelson; mother, June North; step mother, Nenita Tyler; daughter, Christina Ruark; son, Cody Martin; sisters, Cheryl Tyler, Angel Tyler, Jennifer Clayton (Clay); brother, Adrian Tyler(Novie) and her new grandson, Kairon Mershon; several nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles.
In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her sister, Melanie North; grandmothers Virginia Bradshaw and Mable Jolander.
A celebration of life will be held on July 6, 2019 at Delmarva Evangelistic Church on Gordy Road in Salisbury. Service starts at 11 am. We are asking everyone who is able to bring a covered dish.
Published in The Daily Times on June 30, 2019