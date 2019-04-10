Services
Cooper & Humbles Funeral Company Inc
24497 Mary N Smith Rd
Accomac, VA 23301
(757) 787-2504
Temperanceville - Archie Wilson, 89, of Temperanceville, departed this life on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at the Aurora Senior Living of Manokin in Princess Anne, Maryland.

Born in Assawoman, Archie was the son of the late Lina Mae Wilson and James Douglas, Sr. He was employed by Eastern Shore Tractor Company and later by Johnny Conquest Farms.

Funeral services were held at the First Baptist Church, Mappsville, on Saturday, April 6, 2019. Interment was in church cemetery.

Archie leaves to cherish his memories; his daughters, Linda Wallop and Deborah Crippen; five grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; five great-great grandchildren; one brother, Sherwood Wilson; two sisters, Ruth Fisher and Margaret Thompson; two sisters-in-law; several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Arrangements were made by Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Inc., Accomac.
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 10, 2019
