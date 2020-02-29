|
|
Rev. Dr. Arlie A. Watson, Jr.
SALISBURY - Rev. Dr. Arlie A. Watson, Jr., 88, of Salisbury, passed away on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at the Salisbury Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Born in Colorado City, TX, he was the son of the late Arlie A. Watson, Sr. and Inez Coker Watson.
He was a member of the Allen Memorial Baptist Church, was a US Air Force Korean War veteran, and a Lt. Col and Chaplain of the Wicomico Composite Squadron of the Maryland Civil Air Patrol. Arlie was a pastor in the Southern Baptist Convention, having pastored in NC and MD, and then became Executive Director of Eastern Baptist Association. Through his work as a pastor he felt God's call to become a Christian counselor, so he and his wife opened the Salisbury Counseling Center and helped numerous people over the course of 20 years.
Arlie is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Roxie Ann Adams Watson; a daughter, R. Elaine Sellers (Ted) of Exton, PA; a son, Edward A. Watson (Deborah) of Downingtown, PA; a grandson, Nikolas E. Watson of Downingtown, PA; and a sister, Nita Meads of Abilene, TX.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by two sisters, Wanda Robinson and Mildred Meredith.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, March 6, 2020 at 2:00 pm at the Allen Memorial Baptist Church in Salisbury with a visitation one hour prior to the service. Pastor William L. Warren, Jr. will officiate. Interment services will be private.
Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, PA, 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804. Please visit www.hollowayfh.com to express condolences to the family.
Published in The Daily Times from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020