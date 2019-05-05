|
|
Arline R. Hamel
Berlin/Frankford, DE - Arline Elizabeth Rainey Hamel of Ocean City, MD, died May 3, 2019 at age 90. She was born June 1, 1928 in Manchester, NH. Her family moved to Ridgewood, NJ, when she was 6. She earned her bachelor's degree in business from Regis College (Weston, MA), where she celebrated her 65th college reunion in 2014.
Arline married George F. Hamel (an Army officer) in 1952, and started the first chapter of her married life as an Army wife in Northfield, VT, where George was assigned to Norwich University. Their subsequent tours of duty were in Virginia, Kansas, Germany, Wisconsin, and then back to Virginia. Arline and George retired to Ocean City, MD, in 2001.
Arline was a real estate broker in northern Virginia for 15 years. During her retirement she was an active volunteer at Holy Savior Catholic Church in Ocean City, the Berlin Nursing Home, and the Joseph House in Salisbury. Throughout her life, Arline was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
Arline is survived by her seven children: Cynthia and Jay McManus of Arlington, MA; Janet Hamel and Jeff Hooke of Orono, ME; George Jr. and Pamela of Sonoma, CA; James and Patrice of Williamsburg, VA; William and Helen of Bryn Mawr, PA; Dr. Sally Dowling of Ocean City, MD; and Molly Wilson of Berlin, MD. She is also survived by her twenty-two grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren. Arline was preceded in death by her beloved husband of over 60 years, George, who died in 2013, her sister Louise Janas, and her brothers Ernest and Jack Rainey.
Visitation will be at 12 noon on Wednesday, May 15, at Holy Savior Catholic Church in Ocean City, followed by the funeral at 1 pm with Father Stanislao Esposito officiating. Friends are invited to join the family at a reception in the parish hall after the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Holy Savior Catholic Church, 1705 Philadelphia Ave., Ocean City, MD 21842; to the Joseph House, P.O. Box 1755, Salisbury, MD 21802; or to the . Burial at a later date will be at Arlington National Cemetery, where her husband is also buried. Letters of condolence may be sent via www.burbagefuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on May 5, 2019