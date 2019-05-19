Services
Stewart Funeral Home By Holloway And Downey, P.A. - Salisbury
821 West Road
Salisbury, MD 21801
410-742-1297
Visitation
Thursday, May 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Holloway Funeral Home
821 West Road
Salisbury, MD
Funeral service
Thursday, May 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Holloway Funeral Home
821 West Road
Salisbury, MD
Arnetta Sample Obituary
Arnetta Sample

Salisbury - Arnetta Sample, 77, of Salisbury, died on Wednesday, May 15, 2019.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at 11:00 am at Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at Springhill Memory Gardens in Hebron, MD.

Arrangements are in the care of Stewart Funeral Home By Holloway and Downey, P.A., 821 West Road, Salisbury, MD 21801. To send condolences to the family, please visit thestewartfuneralhome.com .
Published in The Daily Times on May 19, 2019
