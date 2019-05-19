|
|
Arnetta Sample
Salisbury - Arnetta Sample, 77, of Salisbury, died on Wednesday, May 15, 2019.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at 11:00 am at Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at Springhill Memory Gardens in Hebron, MD.
Arrangements are in the care of Stewart Funeral Home By Holloway and Downey, P.A., 821 West Road, Salisbury, MD 21801. To send condolences to the family, please visit thestewartfuneralhome.com .
Published in The Daily Times on May 19, 2019