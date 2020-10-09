1/
Arnette Godwin
{ "" }
Arnette Godwin

Temperanceville - Arnette E. Godwin, 58, of Temperanceville, Virginia, departed this life on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at Heritage Hall Nursing Center in Nassawadox, Virginia.

Born in Messongo, Virginia, Arnette was the daughter of the late Arris Godwin and Lurenia Godwin. She was affectionately known as "Nette Nette" by her family and friends. After graduating from high school, she began working at McDonald's in Pocomoke, Maryland for a few years. She later gained employment with Holly Farms and worked there until her health began to fail.

Funeral services were held at the Groton Community Cemetery, Messongo, Virginia, with Rev. Brenda Peterson officiating.

Nette left to cherish her memories: her brother, David Bowser; sister, Delia Trader; two aunts, Ellen Bowser and Dorothy Beasley; one uncle, Charles Godwin, Jr.; and a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.






Published in Eastern Shore News from Oct. 9 to Oct. 14, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Cooper & Humbles Funeral Company Inc
24497 Mary N Smith Rd
Accomac, VA 23301
(757) 787-2504
