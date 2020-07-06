Arnold H. Ballard
Princess Anne - Arnold Henry Ballard, 93, of here, departed this life on Thursday, July 2, 2020, at Coastal Hospice at the Lake in Salisbury. Born in Somerset County, he was the son of the late Earl Ballard, Sr. and Lena Stevenson Alford. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Harriett M. Ballard.
He graduated from the University of Maryland Eastern Shore (UMES) with a Bachelor of Science degree in Industrial Arts.
Prior to retiring, he was a supervisor at the Physical Plant at UMES.
Mr. Ballard was a member of Metropolitan United Methodist Church. He was also a member of the Free & Accepted Masons, Eastgate Lodge No. 65 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Princess Anne Memorial Post No. 9505.
He will be lovingly remembered by: a daughter, Donzell Hayman (Rodney, Sr.); two grandchildren, Kendra Clavon and Rodney Hayman, Jr.; three great-grandchildren, Danah Hayman, Cameron Parker, and Darien Thompson; two special nephews, Earl Ballard III and Michael Ballard; a special niece, Maggie "Hannah" Ballard; five godchildren, Cecelia Wescott, Mark Curry, Angela Corbin, Ellis Collier, and Briaja Collins; a special friend, Sharon Brooks; several other nephews, nieces, relatives, and friends.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was also preceded in death by a stepdaughter, Jacqueline M. Burrell, two brothers, Earl Ballard, Jr. and Charles Ballard, and two sisters, Maggie Lena Ballard and Estella Ballard.
Mr. Ballard will lie in repose on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, from 6 to 8 PM and Thursday, July 9, 2020, from 10 to 11 AM at Metropolitan United Methodist Church, 30522 Dr. William P. Hytche Boulevard, Princess Anne. A private funeral service will begin at 11 AM on Thursday. Interment will follow at Bolling Hill Cemetery, Princess Anne. A ministry of comfort and dignity is being provided by Lewis N. Watson Funeral Home, P.A. in Salisbury. Please visit www.lewisnwatsonfuneralhome.com
to offer condolences to the family.