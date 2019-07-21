Arnold J. "AJ" Shupe, Sr.



Salisbury - Arnold "AJ" Jehu Shupe, Sr., 82, of Salisbury, passed away on Saturday, July 13, 2019 peacefully at Peninsula Regional Medical Center, surrounded by loved ones. Born on May 2, 1937 in Eagle Rock, VA, he was the son of the late Posey and Bertha Miller Shupe.



In his younger years, AJ served in the Merchant Marines. His love for maritime activities carried throughout his life, which shown through his longtime membership at Wicomico Co. Yacht Club and a previous membership at Cambridge Yacht Club. AJ owned and operated a number of businesses, which included Arnold J. Shupe, Inc. and AJ Shupe Appraisals. In previous years, he recorded commercials for the IG Burton family at their automobile dealerships playing the lovable character "Wallace". He always had a positive outlook on life no matter the circumstances. He believed strongly in the power of the mind, always eager to read and learn about new things and share that knowledge with others. AJ loved socializing and people in general. He especially enjoyed going to dinner at "Going Nuts", where he relished the Happy Hour aspect with a good dry martini with olives or a Bourbon and Coke Light. If you ran into him there, or anywhere, you could always count on him having a story to tell. Some of AJ's favorite pastimes included golfing, reading, dancing, following the stock market and a good card game of poker or gin with his fellow gentleman. Throughout the years he held memberships at Green Hill Country Club, Allen Lion's Club, the Salisbury Moose Lodge, and the Salisbury Elks.



AJ is survived by two daughters, Crystal Shupe of Indialantic, FL and Rhonda "Susan" Geisler and her husband Ed of Ontario, NY; a son, Arnold "Jay" Shupe Jr. and his wife Stephanie of Charles Town, WV; a significant other, Margaret Franklin of Salisbury, MD; four granddaughters, Amber Moore, Alyssa Ruff and her husband Jordan, Kat Cutter and her husband Nick, and Sydney Geller; two grandsons, Jacob Shupe and Joshua Shupe; six great grandchildren; two sisters, Sylvia Willey and her husband Gerald and Joy Nicholson and her husband Jim; four brothers, John Shupe and his wife Bebe, Junior Shupe and his wife Pat, Milton Shupe and his wife Joanna, and Sam Shupe and his wife Donna; the mother of his children, Ruth Owens; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.



In addition to his parents, AJ is preceded in death by a sister, Pauline Lane and two brothers, Jim Shupe and David Shupe.



A celebration of AJ's life will be held at a later date.



Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, P.A., 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.hollowayfh.com. Published in The Daily Times on July 21, 2019