Arnold "Keith" Meadows
1941 - 2020
Parsonsburg - Arnold "Keith" Meadows, 78, of Salisbury, died on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at his home, surrounded by his family. Born on October 16, 1941 in Grundy, VA, he was the son of the late Richard Meadows and Mary Short.

He spent his entire working career as a welder, most of that time was spend with C.C. Oliphant & Son in Laurel, DE as well as Tri-State Engineering in Salisbury. He was an avid NASCAR fan.

He is survived by three sons; Ronnie, Donnie and Steve (Kimberly) Meadows; eight grandchildren, Amber (Bryan), Megan, Tiffany, Taylor, Addalynn, Kylie, Jenna and Christopher; several great-grandchildren; his significant other, Emily Hauger as well as a large extended family.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a daughter, Terri Kubiak; a granddaughter, Ashlie Simms-Meadows, and two sisters, Pauline Arnette and Dorothy Mosley.

A celebration of life will be held on September 26, 2020 at 4:00 PM at 7805 Jones Hastings Road, Parsonsburg, MD 21849.

Arrangements are in the care of Eastern Shore Cremation and Funeral Service, 504 Franklin Avenue, Berlin, MD 21811. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.easternshorecremation.com.




Published in The Daily Times from Sep. 18 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Celebration of Life
04:00 PM
