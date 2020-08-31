Arthur C. Parker
Salisbury - Arthur C. Parker, Jr., 83, passed away on August 30, 2020. He was born in Salisbury to his parents, Arthur C. Parker, Sr., and Mary Elizabeth Schelshorn Parker.
He attended East Salisbury Elementary, Prince Street Elementary and graduated in 1955 from the then new Wicomico Senior High School in the first graduating class. He worked on the family farm before marrying his high school sweetheart, Barbara Ann Phipps, in 1956. After a short stint at Chris Craft, he joined his father-in-law, Walter T. Phipps, Sr. in the lumber business, George T. Phipps & Son, which later became A & B Lumber Inc. located at the intersection of Rt 13 and Rt 513 in Fruitland. When this lumber mill was destroyed by fire during riots in the '80's, he began working for Chesapeake Lumber. He retired from the lumber business at age 62.
He worked for many local car dealers during those retirement years Dxing Cars, a pastime he loved; as Art loved to ride. He always said, "Never walk, when you can ride." He loved traveling (especially when he had his Honda Gold Wing), hunting, fishing, bowling, and watching NASCAR races, many of which, he attended in person.
Art was born a farmer with his garden, producing lots of squash, zucchini, corn and his beloved lima beans. In the summer he could be seen cutting the grass, riding his tractor and keeping the pool sparkling clean. Summer was his time of year!!
He is survived by his wife, Barbara of 63 years, and his children, Alan Robert (Judy), David Bruce and Carol Elizabeth, all of whom he was most proud. He had 4 grandchildren, Brent Parker (Baltimore), Brooke Parker, Alex Parker (both of Salisbury), and Jesse Parker (Tampa, FL); his great grandson, Hayden (Salisbury) and of course, his faithful companion, Pepe, a rescue Chihuahua. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
Art was a people person with a warm smile and a big "bear hug". He will sorely be missed by all who knew him. Rest in peace.
