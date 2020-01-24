|
Arthur Carlton Twilley
Linkwood - Arthur Carlton Twilley of Linkwood passed away peacefully on January 22, 2020 after about a year at Salisbury Rehab & Nursing Center in Salisbury. He was 99 years old, being born on December 10, 1920, son of the late Raymond Twilley and Minnie Singer Twilley.
He was never married and lived in the same house on the family farm all his life. Mr. Twilley attended a one room schoolhouse in Linkwood until it closed and then Peachblossom Elementary. He went to Seminary School for Junior High and was a member of the class of 1938 at Cambridge High School. Mr. Twilley would always said, he was the last one living, who rode on his school bus.
He was one of the oldest living residence of Linkwood prior to his death. Mr. Twilley worked 43 plus years for Sear & Roebuck Company in Cambridge and Salisbury stores. He was an avid duckpin bowler serving on several tournament teams throughout the shore and has a trophy case with numerous 1st place successes. Mr. Twilley was an avid gardner, who wanted straight roto-tilled rows, an avid reader, especially current events and history and loved a good road trip and traveled in 48 of the states. He was one of the founding members of the Linkwood-Salem Volunteer Fire Department.
He is survived by a niece Sharon Ann Wheatley Whaley and husband Vincent Lee Whaley of Laurel, DE and their children Wendy Leigh Whaley West, M.Ed. and husband Klay West and deceased husband John Veazey, and their children John Hunter and Cameron Leigh Veazey all of Laurel, DE and Melanie Ann Whaley Cooper, C.O.T.A. and husband Aaron Cooper and their children Kaley Anne and Garrett Aaron Cooper all of Delmar, DE. He is also survived by a niece Arlene Renee Lord Redmer and husband Frederick J. Redmer of Linkwood and their children CDR Chad Arlington Redmer, PhD and wife CDR Sara Ann Stires, DDS of Annapolis and their children Ryan Arthur and Amelia Ann Redmer, JoAnna Caroline Redmer Stutts, RN and husband CDR Isaac Reed Stutts, PhD. of Auburn, AL and their children Julianna Elise, Mason Reed and Elizabeth Arlyn Stutts.
Besides his parents, Mr. Twilley is preceded in death by a brother Raymond Steele Twilley, Jr., and two sisters and their husband Helen Louise Twilley Wheatley and husband Woolston Wheatley and Anna Ruth Twilley Lord and husband Arlington Ira Lord.
A graveside service will be held on Monday, January 27, 2020 at 12 pm at Dorchester Memorial Park with Rev. Bonnie Shively officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Linkwood-Salen VFD, P.O. Box 66, Linkwood, MD 21835 or to Coastal Hospice Foundation, P.O. Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21802-1733. Arrangements are in the care of the Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge.
Published in The Daily Times from Jan. 24 to Jan. 25, 2020