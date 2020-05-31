Arthur (Art) F. Whittington
Willards - Arthur (Art) F. Whittington, 85, of Willards, MD passed away at the Macky and Pam Stansell House of Coastal Hospice at the Ocean in Ocean Pines, MD of natural causes on Thursday, May 21, 2020. Art was born in Davidsonville, MD on April, 14, 1935 and is the son of the late Glenn W. Whittington Sr. and Carrie L. (Brown) Whittington. After attending school in Annapolis, MD, Art enlisted in the United States Army and served in Germany. He moved to Willards in the mid-1970s where he resided until his death. In addition to spending time with his family, he enjoyed bluegrass festivals, collecting coins, following boxing, and taking his children camping in his camper. Art is survived by two daughters: Heidi Mavraganis and husband John Mavraganis of Millsboro, DE, and Holly Merritt and husband Matthew Merritt of Harrington, DE; two grandchildren, Elizabeth and Alexandra; many nieces and nephews; and sister Joanne Richards of Princess Anne, MD. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Glenn and Roy; and his sister Ruth. Art did not wish to have any services so the family will plan a memorial in the near future. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Coastal Hospice, c/o Macky & Pam Stansell House of Coastal Hospice at the Ocean, PO Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21802. Online condolences can be made at https://www.benniesmithfuneralhome.com/
Published in The Daily Times from May 31 to Jun. 2, 2020.