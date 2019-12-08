Services
Holloway Funeral Home - Pocomoke
107 Vine Street
Pocomoke City, MD 21851
(410) 957-0224
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
1:00 PM
Makemie Presbyterian Church Cemetery
103 West Market Street
Snow Hill, MD
1923 - 2019
Snow Hill - Arthur Hancock, 96, of Snow Hill, MD, died on Friday, December 6, 2019 at Harrison Senior Living in Snow Hill, MD. Born on January 1, 1923 in Snow Hill, MD, he was the son of the late Leonard and Bessie Shockley Hancock.

Following graduation from Snow Hill High School he joined his father and his brother managing the family farm raising dairy cows and crop farming until 1985. Following a short retirement, he worked for Worcester County in mosquito control. He was a member of Whatcoat United Methodist Church and the Worcester County Farm Bureau. His greatest love was for his family, friends and pets.

He is survived by one daughter, Vicki H. Drewer and her husband Claude of Snow Hill, MD; one granddaughter, Nicole Andrews and her husband Bobby of Salisbury, MD; one great grandson, Addison Andrews, also of Salisbury and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife of 68 years, Flora Amelia Adkins Hancock; one son, Alan Hancock, two sisters, Elma Hancock Bunting and Helen Hancock Dixon and a brother, Vaughn Hancock.

A graveside funeral service will be held on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at 1:00 pm in the Makemie Presbyterian Church Cemetery, 103 West Market Street, Snow Hill, MD 21863. Rev. Mary Haggard will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Worcester County Humane Society, P.O. Box 48, Berlin, MD 21811

Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, P.A., 107 Vine Street, Pocomoke City, MD 21851. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.hollowayfh.com.
Published in The Daily Times from Dec. 8 to Dec. 9, 2019
