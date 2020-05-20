|
Arthur Harold Spengler, Jr.
Salisbury - Arthur Harold Spengler, Jr, 71, passed away unexpectedly, yet peacefully, on Sunday May 17, 2020. Born on September 22, 1948 in Neptune, NJ, he was the only child to the late Arthur H. Spengler, Sr and grandson of the late Emilie Franz Spengler. Art was a beloved husband, father, and grandfather.
Art spent his youth at the beach in Bradley Beach, NJ. He was a competitive swimmer and enjoyed years as a lifeguard at Sandy Hook and Bradley Beach. He loved body surfing and longboarding, especially in the big waves of hurricanes. He listened to the 50's Doo Wop coming from the golden pavilions on the boardwalk, thus beginning his love of the Oldies. He graduated from Asbury Park High School in 1966 and afterwards attended Goldey-Beacom College in Wilmington, DE. Art is also a veteran of the Vietnam War, having honorably served as a combat engineer in the United States Army with the 39th Engineer Battalion.
His time with his children brought him the most joy. Raised in Bradley Beach, NJ and Bloomsburg, PA, Art's five children learned their excellent work ethic from his example, which has led them to great success in their adult lives. Whether sledding, skiing, or spending time at the beach, he was a dedicated father full of love and pride for his children.
Art was a master plumber who could solve any problem and never shied away from a challenge. His entrepreneurial spirit led him to great success in his businesses - Art Spengler Quality Plumbing and Heating in Bloomsburg, PA and most recently Affordable Plumbing in Salisbury, MD. He was an honest and down-to-earth guy, known for his knowledge, fairness, and excellent craftsmanship.
While in Salisbury, Art found and married the love of his life, Susan Chandler Spengler. Susan and Art enjoyed 19 wonderful years together, taking trips in their camper, playing at the beaches from NJ to FL and loving life as best friends and perfect soulmates. Many remarked that they were the best things that ever happened to each other.
Art is survived by his loving wife, Susan Spengler, and five children from a previous marriage: Julie Lewellyn, husband Jim, and grandchild Jared Lewellyn; Pamela Spengler and grandchildren Jordan and Brandon Dykes; Marianne Spengler and husband Christopher Twilley; Bradley Spengler and wife Cathrine; Brett Spengler and wife Maira. He is also survived by step-daughter Blair Heckel, husband Chris, and grandchildren Katie and Storm. Last but not least, he is survived by his dogs, Lucky and Daisy.
The family would also like to thank all PRMC healthcare workers for their exceptional care and kindness, including the ICU and respiratory staff and the OR team.
Per Art's request, his remains will be cremated and scattered in one of his favorite places. A visitation will be held on Tuesday May 26, 2020 from 4-6pm at Bounds Funeral Home, 705 E. Main St., Salisbury, MD 21804. Those who would like to attend but are unable to do so in person, may view the service online.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in honor of Art's cousin and best friend, Jack Wright, a fallen police officer. Checks should be made to: Bradley Beach Lifeguards addressed to Jack Wright Ocean Mile Swim c/o Dick Johnson 306 Evergreen Ave, Bradley Beach, NJ 07720.
Published in The Daily Times from May 20 to May 24, 2020