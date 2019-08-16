Services
Burbage Funeral Home - Berlin
108 William Street
Berlin, MD 21811
(410) 641-2111
Arthur White
Funeral service
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
2:00 PM
Spence Baptist Church
Snow Hill , MD
Arthur J. White


1943 - 2019
Arthur J. White

Snow Hill - Arthur James "A.J." White, age 76, died on Monday, August 12, 2019 at Hartley Hall Nursing and Rehab in Pocomoke. Born in Newport News, VA, he was the son of the late Edward C. and Evangeline Dunaway White. He is survived by his wife Rebecca Martin White and children, Karen Berrier and her husband Frank of Pocomoke, and Jennifer Burke and her husband James of Snow Hill. There are three grandchildren. Katherine White, Lee Berrier, and Rachael Burke., and one great-grandchild Lily White. Also surviving, are several nieces and nephews, a brother, Edward White and his wife Kathy of Greenbackville, VA, and brothers-in-law, Jack Taylor, also of Greenbackville, Charles Martin and his wife Linda, of Snow Hill, and Ronald Martin and his wife Gaile, of Denver CO. Preceding him in death were his sisters, Lavenia Taylor and Eva Jane Marsh.

A.J. was a graduate of Atlantic High School, served in the Army National Guard, and had worked as a pressman for Moore Business Forms, and was a self-employed painter. He was a member of Spence Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon and trustee. He was an avid fisherman and member of Just a Mere Bass Fishing Club.

A funeral service will be held on Sunday, August 18th at Spence Baptist Church in Snow Hill at 2:00 PM. Friends may call one hour prior to the service. Rev. Kenneth Elligson will officiate. Interment will follow in Spence Baptist Cemetery. A donation in his memory may be made to Spence Baptist Church, 7603 Spence Church Rd., Snow Hill, MD 21863. Letters of condolence may be sent via: www.burbagefuneralhome.com Arrangements are in the care of the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin.
Published in The Daily Times on Aug. 16, 2019
