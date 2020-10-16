Arthur L. Lawrence, Jr.
Fruitland - Arthur L. Lawrence, Jr., 59, of here passed away on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at his home.
Born in Salisbury, MD on June 6, 1961, he was the son of the late Arthur and Nancy (Bozman) Lawrence. He retired from the Somerset County Sanitary District as a supervisor.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Andy Lawrence.
He is survived by his daughter, Ashley (Eric) Bedsworth of Princess Anne, MD, Sister Beverly Custis and Brother Brent Lawrence, both of Pocomoke City, MD, and Sister Dawn Ratcliffe of Kentucky, and grandchildren Eleanor and Caroline Bedsworth of Princess Anne, MD
A funeral service will be held at 1:00 P.M. Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at Hinman Funeral Home in Princess Anne, MD where friends and family may call one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in Beechwood Cemetery. Rev. Eddie Daniels will officiate.